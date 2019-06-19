American Opera w/Sarah Burton

American Opera

After eight years of nonstop touring, Brooklyn-via-Michigan singer-songwriter John Bee found himself alone in a once-crowded van, wandering through the circulatory roads of America. It was during these long months, with a handful of newly-inspired songs, that American Opera was born — an unrepressed light emerging from a sea of misery.

"The never-ending road of try, fail, try, fail, try again, fail again — all of that is miserable," says Bee, "but there are moments, and I think this is true in life, that make every little piece of the puzzle worth it. Tiny glimmers of hope that tell you to keep pushing and keep going."

Fast-forward to 2017. That tiny glimmer has grown to a burning sun. With over 300 North American shows in the books (direct support for the likes of The Avett Brothers, Josh Ritter, and Cursive) and multiple Warped Tour appearances, American Opera is no longer wandering — the band is at full tilt. 2017 will also mark the arrival of the final missing piece of the puzzle — a debut record, aptly titled Small Victories.

http://www.americanopera.net/

https://www.facebook.com/americanopera/

Sarah Burton

Burton’s first release since relocating from Toronto, Canada to the tiny desert town of Terlingua, Texas, GIVE ME WHAT I WANT is a raw and real Americana album that skirts folk, rock and country. The songs tell classic stories in a modern age from love and lust, to enchantment and disenchantment, and that constant search for fulfillment.

Burton’s career started in 2006 with a broken heart, a broken down van, and a haphazard tour across Canada in a van named Lucky. This set the tone for an artist life driven by adventure, spontaneity, and a desire to connect with people from all walks of life. 3 Minivans, and several greyhound trips later, Sarah has played 200+ shows a year, released 4 albums and played many festivals across North America, finding and sharing the inspiration for hundreds of songs. Rooted in folk, and skirting pop, rock and country – Sarah’s music is a collage of her own adventures, and the people she meets along the way.

https://www.facebook.com/sarahburtonshow/

http://www.sarahburton.ca/

There is no cover for this show, come out and support independent touring musicians.