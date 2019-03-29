Hi-Five Studio and Digitus Media present Hi-Five’s Top Five.

Featuring performances from Ammorelle, Will Pfrang and the Good Land Gang, Mo’ City, Dev Diamond and Bando with a surprise performance from a LUM (Live Undiscovered Music app) artist!

This is Hi-Five Studio’s first artist showcase promoting their top up and coming artists.

This show will also be captured as part of a documentary called “Zero Undiscovered”, featuring Milwaukee’s creative community, and following the journey of Ammorelle through the creative process.

Join us for an amazing night to be a part of the film and the building of the creative community in Milwaukee!