Amplified Artist Sessions presents: The Atomic Spins
Saloon on Calhoun 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for May 2018:
Songwriters in the Round:
Adam & Stephen from Line Of Outcasts
Heartworm Humphries (a.k.a Bruce) from Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels
Ian from Ian & The Dream
Featured Band: The Atomic Spins
No Cover // Music starts at 7pm
Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.
Live Music/Performance