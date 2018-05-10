Amplified Artist Sessions presents: The Atomic Spins

Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for May 2018:

Songwriters in the Round:

Adam & Stephen from Line Of Outcasts

Heartworm Humphries (a.k.a Bruce) from Bruce Humphries and the Rockabilly Rebels

Ian from Ian & The Dream

Featured Band: The Atomic Spins

No Cover // Music starts at 7pm

Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.