Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings

This month we are celebrating women in music... specifically our female singer-songwriters. Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for March 2019:

Songwriters in the Round:

Jessie Smith

Eliza Hanson

Katie Scullin

Featured Band: Wise Jennings (MKE CD Release event!)

No Cover // Music starts at 7pm

Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.