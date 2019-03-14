Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
This month we are celebrating women in music... specifically our female singer-songwriters. Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for March 2019:
Songwriters in the Round:
Jessie Smith
Eliza Hanson
Katie Scullin
Featured Band: Wise Jennings (MKE CD Release event!)
No Cover // Music starts at 7pm
Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.
Info
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Live Music/Performance