Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings

to Google Calendar - Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings - 2019-03-14 19:00:00

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005

This month we are celebrating women in music... specifically our female singer-songwriters. Amplified Artist Sessions is proud to announce our all original music showcase for March 2019:

Songwriters in the Round:

Jessie Smith

Eliza Hanson

Katie Scullin

Featured Band: Wise Jennings (MKE CD Release event!)

No Cover // Music starts at 7pm

Original Artists take turns performing in the round for the first half of the evening, followed by a headliner band to finish out the night.

Info
Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon 17000 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005 View Map
Live Music/Performance
to Google Calendar - Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings - 2019-03-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Amplified Artist Sessions presents: Wise Jennings - 2019-03-14 19:00:00