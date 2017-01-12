Andoyne Wedding Open House
Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Event time: 6om - 8pm
ANODYNE - WEDDING OPEN HOUSE
Tue Jan 17 2017 6pm - 8pm @ 224 W Bruce St. - FREE
Join Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company and our highest suggested wedding/event vendors at a vendor meet-n-greet and see the space all dolled up for a wedding.
Past Anodyne wedding couples will be present to come in and talk to present and future couples to share ideas and connect about everything weddings.
Vendors Include: Milwaukee Airwaves (DJ) Tall Guy and a Grill (Catering) Beans and Barley (Catering) The Honorable Judge Derek Mosley (Wedding Officiant) Miss Molly's Pastries (Dessert/Cake) Purple Door Ice Cream (Dessert) Little Giant Photography Jessica Quist Photography Evenement (Event Planning Services) Milwaukee Flower Company (Floral)
All are welcome!
Photo Credit: SV Heart Photography
Price: FREE