Andoyne Wedding Open House

Event time: 6om - 8pm

ANODYNE - WEDDING OPEN HOUSE

Tue Jan 17 2017 6pm - 8pm @ 224 W Bruce St. - FREE

Join Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company and our highest suggested wedding/event vendors at a vendor meet-n-greet and see the space all dolled up for a wedding.

Past Anodyne wedding couples will be present to come in and talk to present and future couples to share ideas and connect about everything weddings.

Vendors Include: Milwaukee Airwaves (DJ) Tall Guy and a Grill (Catering) Beans and Barley (Catering) The Honorable Judge Derek Mosley (Wedding Officiant) Miss Molly's Pastries (Dessert/Cake) Purple Door Ice Cream (Dessert) Little Giant Photography Jessica Quist Photography Evenement (Event Planning Services) Milwaukee Flower Company (Floral)

All are welcome!

Photo Credit: SV Heart Photography

https://www.facebook.com/events/347600692258334/

Price: FREE