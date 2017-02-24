Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness w/Atlas Genius & Night Riots

Event time: 7pm

presents

Andrew McMahon

in the Wilderness

with special guests Atlas Genius and Night Riots

Wednesday, March 22

Doors 6pm // Show 7pm

The Pabst Theater

Special Crispin pre-show sampling starts at 6PM

Frontman for Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin and now with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Songs like “Cecilia and the Satellite”, Fire Escape", “Dark Blue” and “Punk Rock Princess” provide sounds of inspiration and the soundtrack to a a generation. Finally, the chance to see Andrew McMahon in the Wlderness live in the beautiful Pabst Theater!