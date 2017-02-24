Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness w/Atlas Genius & Night Riots
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7pm
presents
Andrew McMahon
in the Wilderness
with special guests Atlas Genius and Night Riots
Wednesday, March 22
Doors 6pm // Show 7pm
The Pabst Theater
Special Crispin pre-show sampling starts at 6PM
Frontman for Something Corporate, Jack’s Mannequin and now with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. Songs like “Cecilia and the Satellite”, Fire Escape", “Dark Blue” and “Punk Rock Princess” provide sounds of inspiration and the soundtrack to a a generation. Finally, the chance to see Andrew McMahon in the Wlderness live in the beautiful Pabst Theater!