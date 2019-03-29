Annie Jump and the Library of Heaven

Dates and Times Vary. Please see www.r-t-w.com/events for specific dates and times.

Annie Jump is a 13-year-old science genius whose alien obsessed father is the laughing stock of Strawberry, Kansas. On night in August, during a meteor shower, Annie meets Althea, an intergalactic supercomputer that manifests itself in the form of a mean girl with really great hair. Althea’s here to help Annie take humanity from the earth to the stars, but being the chosen one isn’t all glory. What is Althea hiding? And what will Annie have to sacrifice to fulfill her destiny? A play for all audiences about finding your place in the universe, and intelligent life in your neighborhood.