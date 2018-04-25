The Women's Center is excited to welcome gold medalist and survivor Aly Raisman to this year’s Anniversary Luncheon. One of the most accomplished American gymnasts of all time, Aly made headlines this past January with her powerful impact statement as one of over 150 voices in the “Army of Survivors” during the Larry Nassar trial. Held during Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Anniversary Luncheon is on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. The event begins with a raffle and silent auction before convening at noon for lunch and program. Stand with survivors, celebrate our anniversary, and hear Aly’s story of courage and leadership as she works to advocate for change and accountability.