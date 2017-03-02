Event time: Art in Bloom runs March 23–26. Hours are Thursday 10 a.m.–8 p.m. and Friday–Sunday 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Milwaukee Art Museum welcomes spring with annual Art in Bloom weekend

- The popular four-day event featuring floral art, a marketplace and fashion show returns

March 23–26 -

– The Milwaukee Art Museum is excited to again welcome spring with its popular annual Art in Bloom event, March 23–26. Presented by Educators Credit Union, Art in Bloom offers visitors a chance to see and take in the aromas of 40 art-inspired floral installations throughout the Museum. The displays are created by leading regional experts in gardening and floral and landscape design, and inspired by works from the Museum’s Collection.

Art in Bloom also features a floral fashion show, an artisan marketplace, a floral design competition, workshops, lectures and, new this year, High Tea. More than 10,000 guests visit the Museum each year for the four-day event.

Price: Tickets to Art in Bloom and related events can be purchased online at www.mam.org/bloom.