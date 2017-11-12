Fundraiser for The Jonathan Wish Foundation w/David E. Kriby, Sherwood Alper, & John "The Voice" Hernandez as Johnny Cash
Muskego Moose Lodge 1057 S86 W21693 Janesville Road, Muskego, Wisconsin 53150
This event will have the ever famous DAVID E KIRBY AS ELVIS ,SHERWOOD ALPER, AND JOHN "the voice' HERNANDEZ AS JOHNNY CASH All of these wonderful men are donating their god given talents and hearts to this fund raiser to support us. I hope you will to MORE information @ our website jonathanwishfoundation.vpweb.com hope to see you there god bless
Benefits / Charity, Education, Live Music/Performance