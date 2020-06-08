Anti-Eviction Action

EVENT WILL BE HELD AT THE MILWAUKEE COUNTY COURT HOUSE (901 N 9th St, Milwaukee, WI 53233) MAIN ENTRANCE. THIS IS AN IN PERSON EVENT SO PLEASE WEAR A MASK AND PRACTICE SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING.

In the midst of the COVID 19 crisis and mass uprisings against police brutality agains black and brown people, Milwaukee landlords have filed eviction notices against hundreds of families, most of them from the black community. It defies any sense of morality or logic to throw people out of their homes in the middle of a public health crisis that has caused over 100,000 deaths and almost 40 million people unemployed. We must resist the predatory behavior of parasitic landlords who act as gatekeepers to affordable housing and contribute nothing of value to society.

The Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union will thus be asking for the help of the already mobilized masses to help people resist eviction by providing them with important information that could help them pay rent owed and assist in the formation of a tenants union in their building/area, as well as sitting in on the hearings to show landlords that the community is watching.

We have seen the power of numbers. The power that we have collectively as we take to the streets. Right now, we need to throw that collective power behind the most vulnerable members of our city who are facing imminent homelessness.

We need volunteers to assist in:

-Handing out MATU literature on emergency resources that can help tenants pay rent.

-Distributing information packets on forming a tenants union.

-Going in to the court room as observers during eviction hearings and to make brief reports about the proceedings.

-Bring signs and placards protesting evictions during this economic and public health crisis.

Please contact us if you have questions or are interested in participating. Please also feel free to show up on the day of and find an organizer for an assignment.