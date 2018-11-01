Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness

This purpose of this event is to educate participants of Wisconsin's growing problem with Human Trafficking. Four volunteer speakers are: Rachel Cortez R.N. Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and Treatment Coordinator, Ascension Wisconsin

Karri Hemmig, Founder, Fight to End Exploitation and Human Trafficking Support Specialist for Racine Police Department

Neal Lofy, Racine Police Department Investigator, President of Fight to End Exploitation and Local FBi task force member for Human Trafficking

Karen Behl R.N. Human Trafficking Program Coordinator, Ascension Wisconsin

Southeastern Wisconsin's geographical location is on a known trafficking route in the Midwest and a known breeding ground for traffickers and recruiting ground for victims. This results in an area at high risk for trafficking.