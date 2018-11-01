Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness
Nicolet High School 6701 N. Jean Nicolet Road, Glendale, Wisconsin 53217
This purpose of this event is to educate participants of Wisconsin's growing problem with Human Trafficking. Four volunteer speakers are: Rachel Cortez R.N. Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner and Treatment Coordinator, Ascension Wisconsin
Karri Hemmig, Founder, Fight to End Exploitation and Human Trafficking Support Specialist for Racine Police Department
Neal Lofy, Racine Police Department Investigator, President of Fight to End Exploitation and Local FBi task force member for Human Trafficking
Karen Behl R.N. Human Trafficking Program Coordinator, Ascension Wisconsin
Southeastern Wisconsin's geographical location is on a known trafficking route in the Midwest and a known breeding ground for traffickers and recruiting ground for victims. This results in an area at high risk for trafficking.