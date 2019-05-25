Apocalyptica Plays Metallica By Four Cellos Tour

Apocalyptica changed the landscape of heavy music in 1996 with the release of the instrumental cello-driven rock opus Plays Metallica By Four Cellos. They have been touring the world in honor of the 20th anniversary of the album (2016) and return to the road with the release of Plays Metallica By Four Cellos – A Live Performance. Whatever styles they’ve explored – from atmospheric interludes to fast, battering rhythms – Apocalyptica’s music continues to be gripping, dynamic and full of melody.