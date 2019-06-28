Apprentice Camp at Old World Wisconsin

If you love Old World Wisconsin, being an apprentice is the next step in your adventure! Apprentice Camp will take you from being a fan of history to being part of the story.

With the Apprentice Camp, campers spend three full days as part of our Old World Wisconsin Guest Experience Team. Dressed in historic clothes, apprentices learn techniques and facilitator skills while being responsible for helping guests get hands-on with history.

For future historians entering 8th grade through 12th grade.

Advance registration required.

Cost: $200.00 per camper. Wisconsin Historical Society members $180.