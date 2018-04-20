April Gallery Night and Day - April 20-21

Hudson Business Lounge and Cafe 310 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

(Friday 5-9 pm and Saturday 10-4 pm)

You are cordially invited to:

The HUDSON Business Lounge and Cafe

(310 E. Buffalo Street in the Third Ward)

ART MART at the Hudson. A new concept for Gallery night and day. A slate of artists including Francis Annan Affotey, Fred Bell, Christine Buth-Furness, Christina Fredette, Claudette Lee-Roseland, Catherine Lottes, Clives Pronhows, Anthony Suminski, Cassy Tully and more, present new and interesting work in a range of mediums. There will be something for everyone from paintings and photography to funky handcrafted design.

FRIDAY only, a selection of handcrafted war rugs on view for the first time. A product of the wars in Afghanistan, these unique and powerful rugs—featuring tanks, Kalashnikovs, and drones—are strikingly traditional and contemporary at the same time.

