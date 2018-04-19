April ‘Thirdsday’ + Behind the Seams

Did you know on the Third Thursday of each month, Jewish Museum Milwaukee is open late? That’s right – we stay open until 7:00 pm so you have extra time to explore our exhibits! In April we celebrate our collaboration with the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s Costume Shop with a 5:30 pm presentation from Alex Tecoma, Senior Draper, and Jessica Jaeger, First Hand.

Alex and Jessica were integral members of the dress-making team in 2013 and spent hours interpreting Hedy’s sketches, researching dresses of that time period, and constructing the dresses.

After traveling to venues across the country, the highly acclaimed Stitching Histories From the Holocaust returns to Jewish Museum Milwaukee! With this reinstallation, JMM is expanding the discussion around immigration and cross-continental communication, including two new stories of families attempting to flee the Holocaust.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee is dedicated to preserving and presenting the history of the Jewish people in southeastern Wisconsin and celebrating the continuum of Jewish heritage and culture. The history of American Jews is rooted in thousands of years of searching for freedom and equality.

Registration Not Required

Regular Museum Admission Applies

Members FREE

Offered in connection with Stitching Histories From the Holocaust, an exhibit on display at the Jewish Museum Milwaukee, April 8 – September 16, 2018.