Archiving Moving Images: From 16mm to Vimeo

The Center for 21st Century Studies at UW-Milwaukee hosts Dae Mellencamp, former president and CEO of the pioneering online video platform Vimeo, at a celebration honoring her mother, UWM Professor Emerita of Film Studies Patricia Mellencamp.

UWM invites you to come and listen to Dae Mellencamp discuss Vimeo’s history and developments in new media. Patricia Mellencamp will also talk about the early days of teaching film studies, and 16mm film as both a challenge and opportunity for educators and filmmakers.

In addition, members of UWM’s Moving Image Society, a group of students dedicated to preserving and archiving old films, will screen short silent films from Patricia Mellencamp’s personal collection.

Learn and listen about the history of film and its future with this mother and daughter pair of industry visionaries!

A reception follows the talks in UWM’s Curtin Hall, Room 939.

For more information, visit bit.ly/C21Mellencamp.