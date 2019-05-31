“Rosenthal’s colorful, hyper-saturated “photo+graphic design” works speak to an architect’s eye. His work reveals visual elements that we often take for granted amidst the stimulations of an urban landscape.” Jessica Sattell (THIRD COAST DIGEST)

G'day Gallery & Eklectikollective will be featuring the dynamic artwork (nature/architecture/portraiture/abstract) of Ari David Rosenthal for Bay View Gallery Night May 31 through June 23.

Rosenthal's show will also include 3 collaborative pieces with Jeff Redmon, Rachel Hughes and Gwen Granzow.

18 ORIGINAL PIECES

Eklectikollective/G'Day Gallery- Handcrafted wearables and collectible art by local artisans. G'day Gallery & EklectiKollective share the same space.

Check out Ari's website at http://www.aridavidrosenthal.com to learn more.

Like and follow Ari's visual art page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arirosenthalvisualart/

The gallery is open by appt. Mon. Fri. & Sun. Please call 414-324-1825 or stop in when gallery is staffed. Tues. 10am-2pm~ Wed. noon-5pm~Thurs. 3-8pm~Sat. 10-2pm