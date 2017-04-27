Event time: 11am-3pm

Armed Forces Day

Harley-Davidson Museum®

Saturday, May 20 – 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Support our troops. Join the Milwaukee Armed Services Committee, Hal’s Harley-Davidson and the Harley-Davidson Museum® for Armed Forces Day Celebration and the 13th Annual Support the Troops Ride. Gather at Hal’s Harley-Davidson for a free pancake breakfast before riding down to the Harley-Davidson Museum.® At the H-D Museum, enjoy Military displays by all branches of the Military, a performance by the American Legion Band, Military gallery talks, and special Armed Forces ceremony. The H-D Museum® offers a Military ticket every day for $14 for all active, reserve, retired or discharged military service members.

Schedule of Events

9:00 a.m.: Free pancake breakfast at Hal’s Harley-Davidson

9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: Military displays at the H-D Museum

11:00 a.m.: Ride leaves Hal’s H-D

11:00 a.m.: Military Gallery Talk inside the H-D Museum*

11:30 a.m.: Performance by the American Legion Band on

H-D Museum grounds

12:00 p.m.: Ride lands at H-D Museum

12:15 p.m.: Military ceremony featuring laying of wreath on water, 21-gun salute and Echo Taps begins on H-D Museum grounds with keynote speakers to follow ceremony

2:30 p.m.: Military Gallery Talk inside the H-D Museum*

*Museum admission required.

Visit the Harley-Davidson Museum® from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. H.O.G members get in free to the H-D Museum every day - for full admission prices including discounted ticket prices for active military and veterans, visit h-dmuseum.com.