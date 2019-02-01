5 Points Art Gallery & Studios is kicking off its first exhibition of the new year with the "Arrested Development" duo-exhibition on Feb.1, 2019.

Opening Friday, February 1, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. (CT), "Arrested Development" showcases challenging depictions of the treatment and value of the black male body in reference to undefined and urban spaces by oil painter and Beloit College Professor of Visual Arts, George Williams (Beloit, WI), and multi-disciplinary artist and Maryland Institute of College of Art student Xavier Lightfoot (Milwaukee, WI).

Williams' large-scale oil paintings separate the black male bodies from site-specific backgrounds with the hope of allowing the audience evaluate and question its (un)conscious devaluing of black people.

Lightfoot's 2-D mixed media and sculptural installations are visual narrations of an 18-year-old Black and Native male navigating social issues such as police brutality, mass incarceration, gun violence, sexual orientation, racism, and religion in Milwaukee, WI, the city he calls home, but doesn’t reciprocate the love he projects.

These beautiful and gritty works are on display until March 30, 2019.

For more information about 5 Points Art Gallery & Studios, please call (414) 988-4021, email 5pointsartgalleryandstudios@gmail.com, or visit the gallery’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/5PtsArtGallery/.

Although open, 5 Points Art Gallery & Studios is still fundraising for 100% completion. If interested in contributing to the project, please visit the the GoFundMe link below contact the gallery.

GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/revive-5-pts-artgallerystudios