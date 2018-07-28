Saturday, July 28 | 9:00-5:00 and Sunday, July 29 | 10:00-4:00

Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Avenue, West Bend, Wisconsin 53095

Free Festival and Museum Admission

The Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA), located in West Bend, Wisconsin, looks forward to seeing you at its annual Art & Chalk Fest on Saturday, July 28, and Sunday, July 29, 2018. This free outdoor fine arts festival will feature a juried selection of more than 60 Wisconsin artists selling their work and 15 chalk artists from across the nation creating ephemeral masterpieces before your eyes.

Art activities for all ages will be offered throughout the weekend along with face painting and a kid’s chalk contest. The festival features live music and entertainment, food vendors, and a craft beer garden. The museum is free and open to the public for the weekend and will feature exhibitions Daniel Gerhartz: The Continuum of Beauty and Joy Ride: Designing Trek.