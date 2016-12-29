Art Opening: "In The Balance" by Jean Dexter Sobon
Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park 1500 E. Park Place, Riverside Park, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 5-7pm
Jean Dexter Sobon's exhibition reflects on the disconnect existing between our own species and the larger part of the natural world that sustains us. Each is a visual metaphor with a story, question or lesson. Some are based in history or myth. Others are Sobon's imaginative musings. Artist will speak at 6pm, light refreshments provided. Show runs through March.
Date and Time
Thursday, January 12th
5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Location
Riverside Park
1500 E. Park Pl.
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Price
For everyone | Free - donations appreciated