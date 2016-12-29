Art Opening: "In The Balance" by Jean Dexter Sobon

Event time: 5-7pm

Jean Dexter Sobon's exhibition reflects on the disconnect existing between our own species and the larger part of the natural world that sustains us. Each is a visual metaphor with a story, question or lesson. Some are based in history or myth. Others are Sobon's imaginative musings. Artist will speak at 6pm, light refreshments provided. Show runs through March.

Date and Time

Thursday, January 12th

5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Location

Riverside Park

1500 E. Park Pl.

Milwaukee, WI 53211

Price

For everyone | Free - donations appreciated