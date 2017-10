×

Ladies- mark your calendar for the 5th Annual "Art & Sole" Sisters EXPO on Saturday April 8th, 2017 from 10am-2pm at Wilson Commons-Chopin (Community Room) at 1400 W. Sonata Drive Milwaukee WI (On 13th street b/w Howard Ave & Layton Ave).

Bring your mom, sister, daughter & friends! For more details, go to

This is part of the Sole Sisters Club "Sole to Sole" Outreach and we will be hosting a shoe drive to "Soles 4 Jesus" non-profit organization (you are encouraged to bring a gently used or new pair of shoes). This is also a club fundraiser & you are encouraged to make a donation of ANY amount to the Sole Sisters Club 100% of proceeds goes directly back to club. PLEASE help spread the wo

rd and share this event with others on your timeline-Thanks!!

Here is a list of all 24 vendors;

A Happy Thought Indeed"- Sue Smith

Holly Erdman- paper crafts/cards & Stanly Home Products

Honey & Lace- Katie Hanna

Jayne Horner- Homemade jewerly & art

Joyce Beise Homemade Cupcakes

Life Expressions Decor- Debbie Robers

Mary Kay -Christine Thompson

Massage Therapist-Rebecca Bahr

Pam's Essential's-Pam Anderson Tyler

Paparazzi Jewerly- Karin hoderman Schei

Pink Zebra- Kimberly Hoffman

Plexus- (Health & Wellness)- Mindy Nicklas

Pure Romance- Jacque Kelley

Rebecca Bahr-Massage Therapist

Roland & Fields Skin Care- Jenny Memmel Grandlund

Scentsy- Lindsey Schmeda

Shop America- Joan Lauber

Tealightful- Kathy Garrison

Touch Stone Crystal- Jayme Dawicki

Trades of Hope- Becky Rehak

Usborne Books- Chrsitina Manning

"Val The Photographer Gal"- Portrait Photographer

Wild Tree- Jenny Meyer

Young Living Essential Oils- Cindy Winter