DJ Marcos Boricua(OneBeat Entertainment / Turntables in Madrid)One of the founding fathers of the clubbing movement in the Caribbean, Marcos is a musician, producer, promoter and DJ. Based in Madrid, Spain, he has been the booker for two of the most important jazz and funk clubs in the country. His sessions are an unexpected mix of styles, whose common denominator is the beat. Has shared sessions with Florian Keller, Paul Murphy, Nick Recordkicks, Eddie Piller, Jazzman Gerald, Nickodemus, All Good Funk Alliance, Mad Matsand John Morales, among many others. Soul, Funk, Jazz, Disco, Latin, Afrobeat, or House are just some of the genres that make it into his sessions. At the moment, he is the director of One beat Entertainment booking agency, as well as promoting club nights such as Bembé and Turntables in Madrid alongside Nickodemus(NY).