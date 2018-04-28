Arte Para Todos: Wavy V, Paper Holland, Sat. Nite Duets & Battlerat

Arte Para Todos lineup for Linneman’s on Saturday, April 28th. Doors @ 7pm, then,

8:00 Battlerat, 9:00 Sat. Nite Duets, 10:00 Paper Holland, 11:00 Wavy V

Arte Para Todos is a volunteer-run not-for-profit organization that works to connect artists, musicians and the community in support of local school art programs. All funds raised are donated directly to our partner schools.

$8 cash at the door, or $13 for a day-pass, and $20 for a 4-day festival pass.

Info at: https://www.facebook.com/pg/arteparatodosmke/events/