Artist in Bloom Screening

Can a "basement Betty" floral designer win the prestigious Art in Bloom exhibition, an annual competition at the Milwaukee Art Museum? Follow firebrand florist Sally Vander Wyst -- wild child, rebel and Slow Flower devotee -- as she interprets the museum's masterpieces with her her own creative style and art that is as fleeting as it is beautiful. Director Cindy Johnson is the owner and creative director of Johnson & Johnson Creative Content and Sweet Pea Cinema.