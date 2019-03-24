Skerryvore will perform at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd., W.I., on Sunday, March 24th at 8:00 p.m. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20.00. For more information call 262-554-9695 or visit http://mcauliffespub.co/wordpress/ .

Skerryvore is an eight piece band whose eclectic fusion of rock, pop and traditional music with an emphatic thundering of drums and bagpipes is as rich as a single malt scotch. With their outstanding musicianship and the mesmerizing voice of award-winning singer-songwriter, Alec Dalglish, Skerryvore has become an international sensation.

Hailing from the island of Tiree, Skerryvore formed in 2005 and in addition to Dalglish on lead vocals and guitar, the band includes brothers Daniel Gillespie (accordion) and Martin Gillespie (whistles & accordion), Fraser West (drums & vocals), Craig Espie (fiddles), Alan Scobie (keyboards), Jodie Bremaneson (bass) and Scott Wood (bagpipes). The band took their unique name after the lighthouse that sits on a remote reef of the same name off of Tiree; it is the tallest in Scotland. The name is pronounced Sker-ee-vore.

Skerryvore is twice winners of Scotland’s Traditional Music Awards coveted “Live Act of the Year” (2011 and 2016). They have performed in over 25 countries and are very popular in the Middle East and China.

The band is touring behind its 7th album, Evo, which was released in June of 2018 in conjunction with the band’s own Oban Live festival in Scotland, which attracted over 10,000 attendees last year. Evo, which mixes originals with select cover songs, runs the gauntlet from big blast numbers to heartfelt reflective tracks. The band’s first 6 albums have sold over 60,000 physical CDs and well over a million streams.

On January 25, 2019, the day recognizing the birthday of Scottish poet, Robert Burns, Skerryvore released the single, “Soraidh Slan & The Rise,” a beautiful song that opens with a reading of the William Blake poem, “Songs of Innocence”, and builds into a high-energy, bagpipe driven instrumental. The band was backed by the Oban High School Pipe Band, also the recipient of the proceeds of the song. The single went to # 32 on the mainstream iTunes chart on day of release topping huge artists such as Kanye West and Ed Sheeran. This may be the first time a bagpipe song topped a iTunes chart!

www.skerryvore.com

https://skerryvore.com/epk/