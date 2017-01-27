Attila w/New Years Day, Cane Hill & Bad Omens

Event time: 7pm

Attila

Let’s Get Abducted Tour

New Years Day, Cane Hill, Bad Omens

Thursday, February 16

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

It’s been far too long since a heavy metal band could get the party started the way Attila can. With their 6th album, Chaos, now available, the Atlanta foursome has proven to be an uncontainable force. Attila’s latest musical manifesto ranges from heavy moshpit invocations to metallic groove; from an EDM track to ready-made active rock radio hits. Chaos is truly a form of organized chaos. Attila are their own ringmasters, setting their carnival ablaze. Now’s your chance to experience the chaos and the party live at Turner Hall Ballroom with metal allies, New Years Day, Cane Hill and Bad Omens.