Attila w/New Years Day, Cane Hill & Bad Omens
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7pm
Attila
Let’s Get Abducted Tour
New Years Day, Cane Hill, Bad Omens
Thursday, February 16
Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
It’s been far too long since a heavy metal band could get the party started the way Attila can. With their 6th album, Chaos, now available, the Atlanta foursome has proven to be an uncontainable force. Attila’s latest musical manifesto ranges from heavy moshpit invocations to metallic groove; from an EDM track to ready-made active rock radio hits. Chaos is truly a form of organized chaos. Attila are their own ringmasters, setting their carnival ablaze. Now’s your chance to experience the chaos and the party live at Turner Hall Ballroom with metal allies, New Years Day, Cane Hill and Bad Omens.