Auditions for Over Our head Players

Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original comedies in the “2018 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival” on Tuesday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Racine. Roles are available for ten to fourteen actors. An ensemble of male and female actors of various ages is needed; many actors will play multiple roles. Shows are January 26 – February 25, 2018, on weekends and some weeknights. Auditions involve informal readings and audition challenges in a workshop atmosphere; prepared pieces are not necessary. Volunteers are also needed in all technical capacities. No previous experience is necessary to audition or volunteer. For more information, leave a message for director Rich Smith at (262)632-6802.

2018 will be the 14th, annual Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Competition. The hit playwriting competition draws entries from around the globe. Entrants submit original 10 minute plays; judges choose the best to produce. Then, the audience votes on who should win the cash prize. It’s original comedy plus OOHPs’ hijinks.