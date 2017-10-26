Auditions for Over Our head Players
Sixth Street Theatre 318 Sixth St., Racine, Wisconsin 53403
Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for the original comedies in the “2018 Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Festival” on Tuesday, November 14, at 7:00 p.m. at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth Street, Racine. Roles are available for ten to fourteen actors. An ensemble of male and female actors of various ages is needed; many actors will play multiple roles. Shows are January 26 – February 25, 2018, on weekends and some weeknights. Auditions involve informal readings and audition challenges in a workshop atmosphere; prepared pieces are not necessary. Volunteers are also needed in all technical capacities. No previous experience is necessary to audition or volunteer. For more information, leave a message for director Rich Smith at (262)632-6802.
2018 will be the 14th, annual Snowdance® 10 Minute Comedy Competition. The hit playwriting competition draws entries from around the globe. Entrants submit original 10 minute plays; judges choose the best to produce. Then, the audience votes on who should win the cash prize. It’s original comedy plus OOHPs’ hijinks.