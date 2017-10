×

The Performance Ecology Project, a collaboration between CooperativePerformance and the Urban Ecology Center,invites performers of all kinds to participate in a unique artistic experiment.Seven performers in various art forms will explore how body practices (Yoga,Tai Chi, Mindfulness, Movement, and Theater games) can generate meaningfulinteractions between humans and living nature. The project consists oftraining in various body disciplines, plus improvisation and composition,culminating in six performances at the Urban Ecology Center.



Auditions will be MondayJune 26th at 6:00 PM at the Underground Collaborative,161 W. Wisconsin Ave, Lower Level. (Click here for directions.)



Please arrive at 6:00 PM for group movementexploration. Individual ten minute auditions will follow from 7:00 to 10:00 PM. Slots will be reserved on afirst-come basis. (Additional slots may be made available on Tuesday, June27th if demand calls for it.)



Please bring the following with you to the audition:

a short (one to two-minute) audition piece in your artistic specialty (acting, music, dance, etc.);

a resume and headshot, if possible; and

a short (paragraph or so) written narrative of a memorable experience you had with nature. You will be asked to tell this story as part of your audition.

Performances will run fromOctober 18 - 29, 2017.