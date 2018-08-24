AURA Music Series: Chicken Wire Empire
Milwaukee Athletic Club 758 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Friday, August 24th: Featuring Chicken Wire Empire
Immediately following the Shepherd Express Margarita Festival 2018 at the Milwaukee Athletic Club (tickets sold separately) – Chicken Wire Empire will keep the party rolling with contemporary tones and super funky bluegrass starting at 8pm. Bring your dancing shoes, and get ready to get down.
For more information & updates: www.auraatthemac.com
