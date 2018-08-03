AURA Music Series: Collections of Colonies of Bees

Friday August 3rd: Kickoff Party Featuring Collections of Colonies of Bees

Milwaukee’s own Collections of Colonies of Bees, (collaborators/iterations have included: Bon Iver, Sylvan Esso, Volcano Choir, Field Report, All Tiny Creatures, Group of the Altos) fresh off of their SOLD-OUT tour dates opening for Sylvan Esso, will be performing a special long-set concert for opening night of AURA 2018. Their brand-new album HAWAII (release date July 13th 2018) is both complex and comforting. Full of dichotomies of sound and insight, the album is perfectly poised at the intersection of experimentation and pop. This will be a show you won’t want to miss.

For more information & updates: www.auraatthemac.com