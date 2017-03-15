Author Michelle Brafman to visit JCC

Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center 6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

Event time: 4-5:00 pm

Author Michelle Brafman visits the JCC – In Conversation with Jody Hirsh

Author and Milwaukee native Michelle Brafman will visit the JCC to discuss her second book, Bertrand Court, a novel told in story form that intertwines seventeen narratives about the secrets of a cast of characters that are all linked together.  Three of the Bertrand Court stories are set in Wisconsin – two in Milwaukee and include a number of local references.  The free event takes place at 4:00 pm on Sunday, April 2 at the JCC.  It will be hosted by Jody Hirsh, JCC Judaic education director, and is open to the public.  For more information, contact Jody Hirsh at 414.967.8199

Price: Free

