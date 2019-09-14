Join Autism Speaks at the world’s only Harley-Davidson Museum for its second annual Autism-Friendly Day, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Just mention “Autism Speaks” at the front desk to enjoy discounted tickets, specials at The Shop and MOTOR Bar & Restaurant and fun activities for the whole family. Families will have the option to purchase $14 tickets for adults and $5 tickets for children ages 5-17; kids under 5 are always free.

While our friends at the Harley-Davidson Museum have made efforts to make their venue as accommodating as possible, please note that some motorcycles may be riding on to campus during

this day.