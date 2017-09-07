Autumn Celebration
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
Event time: 12pm-4pm
As the air starts to get crisp and the leaves change color, come enjoy fall with us! This year we are celebrating the 10th Anniversary of our Washington Park branch! Join us for a special ceremony at noon. Free fun for everyone includes: nature hikes, crafts, caramel apples, food, games, and much more.
Price: FREE
Info
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Misc. Events