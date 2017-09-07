Autumn Celebration

Google Calendar - Autumn Celebration - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Autumn Celebration - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Autumn Celebration - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Autumn Celebration - 2017-10-14 00:00:00

Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208

Event time: 12pm-4pm

As the air starts to get crisp and the leaves change color, come enjoy fall with us! This year we are celebrating the 10th Anniversary of our Washington Park branch! Join us for a special ceremony at noon. Free fun for everyone includes: nature hikes, crafts, caramel apples, food, games, and much more.

Price: FREE

Info
Urban Ecology Center - Washington Park 1859 N. 40th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208 View Map
Misc. Events
Google Calendar - Autumn Celebration - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Autumn Celebration - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Autumn Celebration - 2017-10-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - Autumn Celebration - 2017-10-14 00:00:00