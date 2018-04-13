The Awakening: You Are So Beatuiful

Motivational Speaker & Life Coach - James Hargis

Are you ready to start taking control of your life, to no longer feel subjected to the whims of life or work? Though we may not always realize it, we are making these kinds of choices every day that impacts our daily lives.

Join me for my journey of recovery, from a life of always feeling on the outside, afraid to take part in events, to one now of sharing and engaging.

I have a focus now, on helping others break free from similar chains that once held me. This is when I started to face the fear of the 'skeletons' in the closet. The healing process, of quelling the inner-voices, which brought about the inner peace that I had only read about - now I get to experience it daily!