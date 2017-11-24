When he was six years old, Chris Barnes already knew he wanted to be a stand-up comedian. In 1980, he made his first appearance on stage at Sardino’s, a local nite club in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ever since then, this native Milwaukeean has been making his mark on the comedy scene throughout the Midwest, the South, and the East Coast with his storming style of humor. Barnes can be best described as a high-energy comic that will take an audience and keep them laughing as he interprets his experiences of life. Barnes is also the man of many faces; his personality and facial expressions will bring an audience to life. Barnes has worked and laughed with such people as John Mendoza, JJ Jimmy Walker, Andrew Dice Clay, Sinbad, Bill Cosby, and many others. It’s no surprise Barnes has become a national headliner, working in such clubs as Dangerfield’s in New York City; Rascal’s in New Jersey; Zanies in Chicago; Chaplin’s in Detroit; Comedy Cafe in Milwaukee; and many others throughout the country.