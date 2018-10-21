Bach Chamber Choir presents "Blessed Are You: Reflections on the Beatitudes"

Bach Chamber Choir

Music Director Brian McLinden

BLESSED ARE YOU

Reflections on the Beatitudes

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness…”

Some of the most uplifting and most widely known words of Jesus

will come to life in the musical arrangements presented by

the Bach Chamber Choir. The concert will begin and end with the

complete text of The Beatitudes, with the individual beatitudes reflected

upon in separate pieces in between.

Composers include Ben Allaway, Patrick Hawes, Brian McLinden, Andrea Ramsey,

Jake Runestad, and Philip W. J. Stopford.

DATE: October 21 Sunday, 3:00pm

VENUE: All Saints’ Cathedral

818 E. Juneau Avenue

Milwaukee, WI 53202

TICKETS: $17 in advance, $18 at the door, $10 for students,

$1 discount for seniors

For tickets and information, call (414) 319-9816.

www.bachchoirmilwaukee.com