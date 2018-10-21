Bach Chamber Choir presents "Blessed Are You: Reflections on the Beatitudes"
All Saints Cathedral 818 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Bach Chamber Choir
Music Director Brian McLinden
BLESSED ARE YOU
Reflections on the Beatitudes
“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness…”
Some of the most uplifting and most widely known words of Jesus
will come to life in the musical arrangements presented by
the Bach Chamber Choir. The concert will begin and end with the
complete text of The Beatitudes, with the individual beatitudes reflected
upon in separate pieces in between.
Composers include Ben Allaway, Patrick Hawes, Brian McLinden, Andrea Ramsey,
Jake Runestad, and Philip W. J. Stopford.
DATE: October 21 Sunday, 3:00pm
VENUE: All Saints’ Cathedral
818 E. Juneau Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53202
TICKETS: $17 in advance, $18 at the door, $10 for students,
$1 discount for seniors
For tickets and information, call (414) 319-9816.