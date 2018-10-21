Bach Chamber Choir presents "Blessed Are You: Reflections on the Beatitudes"

All Saints Cathedral 818 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Bach Chamber Choir

                                                    Music Director Brian McLinden

                                              BLESSED ARE YOU

               Reflections on the Beatitudes

“Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness…”

Some of the most uplifting and most widely known words of Jesus

will come to life in the musical arrangements presented by

the Bach Chamber Choir. The concert will begin and end with the

complete text of The Beatitudes, with the individual beatitudes reflected

upon in separate pieces in between.

Composers include Ben Allaway, Patrick Hawes, Brian McLinden, Andrea Ramsey,

Jake Runestad, and Philip W. J. Stopford.

DATE:  October 21 Sunday, 3:00pm

VENUE:  All Saints’ Cathedral

             818 E. Juneau Avenue

             Milwaukee, WI 53202

TICKETS: $17 in advance, $18 at the door, $10 for students,  

               $1 discount for seniors

For tickets and information, call (414) 319-9816.

www.bachchoirmilwaukee.com  

All Saints Cathedral 818 E. Juneau Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
