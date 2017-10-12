Oct. 12 through Jan. 28.

Presented in the second-floor galleries at Villa Terrace, Back to School invites a select list of accomplished artists to display artwork from their current portfolio alongside work they created while they were in school, presenting unexpected juxtapositions of past and present that reveal insights into both the changing perspectives and the persistent threads of artists’ pursuits over time. Co-curated by Brent Budsberg. Admission is FREE for students with ID and a $5 suggested donation for others.

5:30 - 6:00 PM | Member's Preview

7:00 PM | Panel Discussion led by Exhibition Advisor Kim Miller

Exhibition Artists:

American Fantasy Classics

John Balsley

Demitra Copoulos

Nicholas Frank

Nina Ghanbarzadeh

Zach Hill

Jon Horvath

Greg Klassen

Kim Miller

Harvey Opgenorth

JoAnna Poehlmann

Miguel Ramirez

Lynn Tomaszewski