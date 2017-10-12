Back To School
Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum 2220 N. Terrace Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Oct. 12 through Jan. 28.
Presented in the second-floor galleries at Villa Terrace, Back to School invites a select list of accomplished artists to display artwork from their current portfolio alongside work they created while they were in school, presenting unexpected juxtapositions of past and present that reveal insights into both the changing perspectives and the persistent threads of artists’ pursuits over time. Co-curated by Brent Budsberg. Admission is FREE for students with ID and a $5 suggested donation for others.
5:30 - 6:00 PM | Member's Preview
7:00 PM | Panel Discussion led by Exhibition Advisor Kim Miller
Exhibition Artists:
American Fantasy Classics
John Balsley
Demitra Copoulos
Nicholas Frank
Nina Ghanbarzadeh
Zach Hill
Jon Horvath
Greg Klassen
Kim Miller
Harvey Opgenorth
JoAnna Poehlmann
Miguel Ramirez
Lynn Tomaszewski