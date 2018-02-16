Backstage at the Miller High Life Theatre presents: Becca Stevens and Nicholas David with Stephanie Erin Brill

Backstage at the Miller High Life Theatre brings up-and-coming talent to the intimate confines of historic Plankinton Hall, on the second floor of the Miller High Life Theatre. At 8 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2018, the series will bring together Becca Stevens and Nicholas David, two artists whose work is critically acclaimed. Emerging Wisconsin singer/songwriter Stephanie Erin Brill will open the show.

General admission tickets are $25, and are on sale now at the Miller High Life Theatre Box Office, 500 W. Kilbourn Ave. (N. 6th & Kilbourn), Milwaukee, WI, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com. A $10 student ticket is available with presentation of a valid student ID.

Always reaching, always expanding, versatile jazz/folk/pop artist Becca Stevens has been compared to Bjork, St Vincent, Tori Amos, and Joni Mitchell. Frequently collaborating with artists as diverse as Snarky Puppy, David Crosby, and Esperanza Spalding, Stevens is quickly establishing herself on the international music scene as a long-term and important artist for the future.

Best known as a 2012 season finalist on NBC's The Voice, Nicholas David had already published five critically acclaimed albums, experienced national radio airplay, and participated in multiple charity and collaborative projects. Rooted in soul, R&B and Rock & Roll, David's music incorporates multiple genres and influences ranging from Prince to Beethoven. His powerful voice, enriching lyrics, and liquid piano playing set him apart.

Stephanie Erin Brill’s inclusion is in keeping with the goal of always including local artists on shows in the Backstage at the Miller High Life Theatre series. Brill’s piano-based Folk/Pop/Americana complements her dynamic vocals, which can range from rich and powerful to soulful, sweet and fragile.