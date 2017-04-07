The Bad Engrish w/Period Bomb, Assault & Battery, and Brain-Bats
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 8pm
Thu Apr 13 8:00 PM
• The Bad Engrish
• Period Bomb
• Assault & Battery
• Brain-Bats
Details: Rush Mor Records presents: legendary street punks THE BAD ENGRISH plus PERIOD BOMB – A live experience not to be missed!
Tickets: $7
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
