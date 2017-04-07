The Bad Engrish w/Period Bomb, Assault & Battery, and Brain-Bats

Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207

Event time: 8pm

Thu Apr 13   8:00 PM

• The Bad Engrish

• Period Bomb

• Assault & Battery

• Brain-Bats

Details: Rush Mor Records presents: legendary street punks THE BAD ENGRISH plus PERIOD BOMB – A live experience not to be missed!

Tickets: $7

 

Price: $7

Info
Frank's Power Plant 2800 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207 View Map
Live Music/Performance
