Who's Bad: The Ultimate Tribute to Michael Jackson
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Who's Bad
The Ultimate Tribute to Michael Jackson
Thursday, August 3
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
An unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. Experience a power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see
Who's Bad The Ultimate Tribute to Michael Jackson Thursday, August 3 Doors 7PM / Show 8PM Turner Hall Ballroom An unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. Experience a power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see