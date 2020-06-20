Bakers Against Racism Bake Sale - Milwaukee Chapter

The Bakers Against Racism Bake Sale is a global movement where bakers of all types are showing their support for racial justice and equality. The Milwaukee Chapter of BAR is a group of local, professional pastry creators showing their love through baked goods. 100% of sales will be donated directly to Love On Black Women, a local Milwaukee non-profit that serves women of color. Learn more at loveonblackwomen.com

Pre-orders begin Monday, 6/15. Quantities of all items are limited, so get your pre-orders in ASAP. Pick up will be Saturday, 6/20 at Egg and Flour Bay View.

Menu:

HUGE THANKS to all baking, helping, donating and sponsoring this event!!

Erin Swanson, Fearless Leader

Katie Simpson

Lauren Garcia

Regina Ellingson

Adam Pawlak

Tamesha Russel

Kris Collett

Sarah Mironczuk

Annelise Linton

Katie O'Neil

Sarah Keller

Elizabeth Castra

Brittany Melenchuk

Sarah Prasser

Black Cat Bakery

Stone Creek Coffee

https://www.stonecreekcoffee.com

The Artisan Grain Collaborative

http://graincollaborative.com

Egg and Flour Bay View

www.greateffingpasta.com

Baked Dream Creations

www.bakeddreamscreations.com

Questions? email BakersAgainstRacism414@gmail.com

"Food may not be the answer to world peace, but it's a start." - Anthony Bourdain