Bakers Against Racism Bake Sale - Milwaukee Chapter
Egg & Flour (Bay View) 2273 S Howell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The Bakers Against Racism Bake Sale is a global movement where bakers of all types are showing their support for racial justice and equality. The Milwaukee Chapter of BAR is a group of local, professional pastry creators showing their love through baked goods. 100% of sales will be donated directly to Love On Black Women, a local Milwaukee non-profit that serves women of color. Learn more at loveonblackwomen.com
Pre-orders begin Monday, 6/15. Quantities of all items are limited, so get your pre-orders in ASAP. Pick up will be Saturday, 6/20 at Egg and Flour Bay View.
Menu:
HUGE THANKS to all baking, helping, donating and sponsoring this event!!
Erin Swanson, Fearless Leader
Katie Simpson
Lauren Garcia
Regina Ellingson
Adam Pawlak
Tamesha Russel
Kris Collett
Sarah Mironczuk
Annelise Linton
Katie O'Neil
Sarah Keller
Elizabeth Castra
Brittany Melenchuk
Sarah Prasser
Black Cat Bakery
Stone Creek Coffee
https://www.stonecreekcoffee.com
The Artisan Grain Collaborative
Egg and Flour Bay View
Baked Dream Creations
Questions? email BakersAgainstRacism414@gmail.com
"Food may not be the answer to world peace, but it's a start." - Anthony Bourdain