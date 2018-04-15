Band Aid Concert for Kostia (noon)

Sunday, April 15, Noon-3pm, Band Aid Concert for Kostia, Enjoy superb music of many musicians who come together to raise money in support of beloved pianist Kostia Efimov who will be unable to work and earn an income while recovering from a major surgery. Auctions, prizes, surprises. Fox River Congregational Church, N34W23575 Capitol Dr. Pewaukee, WI 53072

Please donate! https://funds.gofundme.com/dashboard/BandAidForKostia