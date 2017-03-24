In Bar 360: Wait for Morning (9pm), In the Fire Pit: Rebecca & The Grey Notes (9pm)
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Rebecca and the Grey Notes will be returning to Potawatomi Hotel & Casino's Fire Pit Side Bar for an evening of music featuring the band's 12 original songs along with covers of music by Bonnie Raitt, Linda Ronstadt, Feist, Alison Krauss, Norah Jones, Patsy Cline, the Byrds, Led Zeppelin and more.
Price: free
Info
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233 View Map
Live Music/Performance