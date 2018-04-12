Basic Soap Making
Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace 4601 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Wisconsin 53140
Thursday: April 12th 6pm – 8pm
The ancient Greeks knew the art of soap making. Learn some of the interesting history of soap while you make a pound of it with your own hands. The mild soap created in this class is made the old fashioned way, “from scratch,” using lye and oils. Appropriate age for this class is 16+.
Instructor: Laura Zielinski Supply Fee: $13 Class Fee: $30
Visual Arts, Workshops / Classes / Groups