Bay Shore Lutheran Presents the Prata Duo

Bay Shore Lutheran Church 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

Event time: 3pm

A concert of music for horn, piano, and organ will performed by the Prata Duo at Bay Shore Lutheran Church, on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 3 p.m.  

 

The concert will feature works by Bach, Schumann, Saint-Saens, Gliere, and Other Composers.

 

Free admission.

 

Bay Shore Lutheran Church is located at 1200 E. Hampton Rd., Whitefish Bay.  

 

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan 414-225-1767.

Bay Shore Lutheran Church 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
