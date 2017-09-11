Bay Shore Lutheran Presents the Prata Duo

Event time: 3pm

A concert of music for horn, piano, and organ will performed by the Prata Duo at Bay Shore Lutheran Church, on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 3 p.m.

The concert will feature works by Bach, Schumann, Saint-Saens, Gliere, and Other Composers.

Free admission.

Bay Shore Lutheran Church is located at 1200 E. Hampton Rd., Whitefish Bay.

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan 414-225-1767.