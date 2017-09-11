Bay Shore Lutheran Presents the Prata Duo
Bay Shore Lutheran Church 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Event time: 3pm
A concert of music for horn, piano, and organ will performed by the Prata Duo at Bay Shore Lutheran Church, on Sunday, September 24, 2017 at 3 p.m.
The concert will feature works by Bach, Schumann, Saint-Saens, Gliere, and Other Composers.
Free admission.
Bay Shore Lutheran Church is located at 1200 E. Hampton Rd., Whitefish Bay.
For additional information please call: Mike Keegan 414-225-1767.
