The Bay View Community Center Presents: An Evening with John Gurda

Hosted by The Magnet Factory, this warehouse space in the heart of Bay View will serve as a perfect location for John Gurda's presentation entitled: Historic Preservation in Milwaukee: The quest to save the fabric of our past.

6:30PM: Reception (live music, silent auction, raffle, refreshments)

7:30PM: Presentation by John Gurda with time for questions and discussion

This event is a fundraiser that supports the services of the Bay View Community Center which include programming for families, youth, adults and seniors as well as a Food Pantry.

Tickets are available now by calling the Center at 414-482-1000 or clicking on the ticket link!