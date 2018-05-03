Bedtime Stories at Verlo of Wauwatosa

Verlo Mattress is proud to partner with MPS for a Bedtime Stories event at their Wauwatosa location (11100 W. Burleigh St.) on May 3 from 5-7 p.m.

There will be volunteers, including Kathy Thornton-Bias, the president of Verlo, reading short stories to the school children. Healthy snacks will be provided and good, healthy sleep habits will be discussed. Raffle prizes will also be given out.

During the event, a 5% discount will be offered on purchases and Verlo will match with 5% of each sale to be used to build twin mattresses to donate to MPS.