Beer Barons' World of Beer Festival
The Schwabenhof N56 W14750 Silver Spring Drive, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53001
This festival “by beer nuts, for beer nuts” offers tastes of more than 350 beers, meads and ciders from the area and around the world—handpicked by the Beer Barons of Milwaukee. Savor presentations on beers and home brewing by professionals in the industry and enjoy the famous Schwabenhof pig roast.
